Healy went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, three doubles and two runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Each of Healy's hits went for extra-bases, with the highlight coming on a two-run homer in the eighth inning. He now has six home runs for the season, with Wednesday's shot being his first since April 18. He'll likely remain an everyday player for the Mariners until Kyle Seager (hand) is able to return, and while his numbers are inflated by a powerful start to the season, Healy remains a decent option for counting stat production.