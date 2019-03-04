Mariners' Ryon Healy: Conquers recent hammy tightness
Healy (hamstring) returned to game action over the weekend after missing games last Wednesday and Thursday, going a combined 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single and a run against the Royals and Diamondbacks.
All of Healy's offensive production in that sample came in Sunday's 7-3 Cactus League win over Arizona, and it pushed his spring average to an even .200. Healy saw dips of varying degree in all three components of his slash line in 2018, but he finished with a solid 24 home runs and 73 RBI over 524 plate appearances. The slugger's strikeout rate actually dipped from 2017's 23.5 percent to 21.6 percent, however, so a .257 BABIP appears to have been a significant culprit in his struggles. Healy could thus be a strong bounce-back candidate during the coming campaign, and his biggest opportunity for consistent playing time should come at first base in a possible platoon with the left-handed Jay Bruce.
