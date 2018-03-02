Healy (hand) was taking grounders and making throws with his right hand Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy resumed defensive work Monday and progressed to making throws with his right hand -- the same hand which had a bone spur surgically removed in mid-February -- which indicates he has avoided setbacks thus far. The 26-year-old has yet to begin taking swings and his availability for Opening Day remains a question mark, but a clearer timetable for his potential return should become available as his recovery continues.