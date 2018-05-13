Healy went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

He has four home runs in May and all seven of his homers for the season in his last 13 games. Healy has done most of his damage so far against right-handed pitching -- Saturday's homer was off Michael Fulmer -- which is an encouraging sign as he had a sizable platoon split last year. Now may be your last chance to get him in shallower leagues.