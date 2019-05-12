Healy is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Boston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy started the last six games at third base but is 0-for-12 over the last three contests, dropping his season slash line to .236/.294/.472. Tim Beckham will start at third base in his absence, while recent callups J.P. Crawford and Shed Long will play shortstop and second base, respectively.