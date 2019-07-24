Mariners' Ryon Healy: Dealing with hip, back injuries
Healy (back) recently hit a setback in his rehab program after sustaining a hip injury and is without a timetable to resume baseball activities, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Healy has been on the shelf since May 20 due to a balky back and looks like he'll remain on the 60-day injured list for at least a couple more weeks, at minimum. The Mariners probably won't have a clear target date for Healy's return until he progresses to the point of going through full fielding drills and batting practice. Given that Seattle has already fallen out of playoff contention, expect the team to take a prudent approach with Healy.
