Mariners' Ryon Healy: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain
Healy was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain following Monday's MRI, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy has already shed the walking boot on the ankle he was spotted wearing earlier in the week, but the diagnosis suggests he'll be on the disabled list for longer than the minimum 10 days. A firmer timetable should come forth once Healy is able to resume baseball activities. In the meantime, Dan Vogelbach and Taylor Motter are expected to split duties at first base, with Vogelbach's left-handedness giving him the playing-time edge in the platoon.
