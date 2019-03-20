Mariners' Ryon Healy: Doubles in opener
Healy went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 9-7 win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
Healy extended the Mariners' lead to 7-4 with his fifth-inning two-bagger, which drove home Edwin Encarnacion. The versatile slugger opened the game at third base as expected, although he jumped over to first as part of a double switch by manager Scott Servais to open the seventh inning. Healy is primarily expected to man the hot corner during Kyle Seager's projected multi-month absence due to a hand injury, but as he demonstrated in Wednesday's opener, he's capable of moving across the infield when necessary.
