Mariners' Ryon Healy: Doubles in win
Healy went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He's 3-for-13 with an RBI and a run since returning from a one-game absence on Aug. 1 due to a back injury.
The slugger limped to a .198 average in July, although he did manage to slug five homers and drive in 14 runs overall during the month. His start to August is only marginally better, as the 26-year-old continues to struggle to generate the impressive batting average/power combination he offered during his first two major-league seasons in Oakland. Healy's .238 average and .272 on-base percentage are both career lows by a relatively wide margin, even as both his 22.3 percent strikeout rate and 4.1 percent walk rate represent slight improvements over those of last season, when he hit .271 and sported a .302 OBP. While not entirely the culprit, a .251 BABIP this season certainly isn't helping his cause.
