Healy went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and five RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over Colorado.

Healy was in a short 0-for-12 skid since going 2-for-4 with a long ball on Independence Day. On the year, the 26-year-old infielder has 18 long balls with a .245/.275/.468 in 282 at-bats.