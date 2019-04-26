Mariners' Ryon Healy: Drives in three in win
Healy went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs in the Mariners' 14-2 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
Healy had seen his average dip to .216, but he broke out of his recent slump with a big day at the dish, lacing a pair of two-baggers and bringing his RBI total on the season up to 20. His .235 average and .298 on-base percentage remain unimpressive, but the 27-year-old does sport an even .500 slugging percentage through 102 at-bats.
