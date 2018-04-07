Mariners' Ryon Healy: Drives in three Saturday
Healy went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
It was still only Healy's second hit of the season, but his bases-loaded double in the eighth inning provided the M's with their first real glimpse at the run producer they thought they'd picked up from the A's in the offseason. With the pressure now potentially off for the 26-year-old to prove himself to his new team, Healy could be ready to emerge from his early slump.
