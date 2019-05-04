Healy exited Friday's game against the Indians with groin tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy was 0-for-2 before exiting prior to the bottom half of the fifth inning, with Dylan Moore taking over for him at the hot corner. The severity of the issue remains unclear at the moment; Healy should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.

