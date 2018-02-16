Mariners' Ryon Healy: Expects to resume activities in two weeks
Healy is hopeful that he will be able to field groundballs by the last week in February, although there's no timetable for any hitting drills following hand surgery Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his throwing hand, which is expected to keep him out for the next 4-to-6 weeks. His timeline is still pretty muddled but if Healy can go out and begin baseball activities before the end of the month, it sounds like there's a good chance he will be ready for Opening Day.
