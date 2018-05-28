Healy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Mariners' 3-1 victory over the Twins on Sunday.

Healy had cooled a bit after a torrid hot streak earlier in May, but he was able to crank three hits against Minnesota in this one to bring his average up to .254. Healy isn't getting on base at a great clip, as his on-base percentage currently stands at just .286, but he's been a solid source of power in his first year in Seattle, as he's hit eight home runs, smacked seven doubles, and posted a .485 slugging percentage through his 134 at-bats.