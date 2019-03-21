Mariners' Ryon Healy: Goes deep in extra-innings win
Healy went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs overall in an extra-innings win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.
Healy opened the scoring on the evening against his former squad with a 386-foot shot to left in the second that plated Tim Beckham. The slugging infielder's season is off to an encouraging start, as he's already a garnered a trio of extra-base hits (two doubles, one homer) over his first nine at-bats. The 27-year-old is slated for an extended everyday role at third base while Kyle Seager (hand) remains on the injured list, and he has the bat to serve as one of the Mariners' top long-ball threats in that capacity.
