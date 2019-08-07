Healy underwent successful hip surgery Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy is hoping the procedure will alleviate the considerable back pain he'd been experiencing since May. The slugger won't take the field again until spring training next year at the earliest, when he'll begin the process of trying to rebound from the .237 average and .289 on-base percentage he generated over 187 plate appearances in 2019.

