Healy stated that his back pain is beginning to ease up following an epidural, and he'll head to Peoria to continue his rehab next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Though Healy hasn't been able to make a ton of progress on the field just yet, it's a positive sign that he's starting to feel healthier. The true test will come in the coming weeks when he's cleared to begin baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories