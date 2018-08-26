Mariners' Ryon Healy: Heads to bench
Healy is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
With Robinson Cano serving in an everyday utility role around the infield since returning from a suspension, Healy has received more days off than usual of late, in spite of his hot bat. He'll be withheld from the starting nine for the fourth time in 11 games Sunday.
