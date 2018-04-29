Healy went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI Saturday against the Indians.

Healy has been slowed by a few different injuries in the early going, with the most recent being an ankle injury that he returned from on Thursday after a 16 game absence. He's currently hitting an ugly .147/.171/.265, but should be expected to improve as he regains his timing and comfort at the plate. Saturday's home run was a good step in that process and he appears to be locked into consistent at-bats at first base.