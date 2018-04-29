Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits first home run
Healy went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI Saturday against the Indians.
Healy has been slowed by a few different injuries in the early going, with the most recent being an ankle injury that he returned from on Thursday after a 16 game absence. He's currently hitting an ugly .147/.171/.265, but should be expected to improve as he regains his timing and comfort at the plate. Saturday's home run was a good step in that process and he appears to be locked into consistent at-bats at first base.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Singles in return from DL•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Activated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: To be reinstated this weekend•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Plays two more games at Double-A•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Continues hitting in second rehab outing•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab game•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...