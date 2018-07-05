Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits homer No. 17
Healy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Angels.
The homer was Healy's 17th of the year, putting him on pace for 32. He's shown good power this year but the lack of walks (3.9 percent walk rate) limits his overall production, as he's posted an unremarkable .252/.283/.474 slash line on the season.
