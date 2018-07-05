Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits homer number 17
Healy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Angels.
The homer was Healy's 17th of the year, putting him on pace for 32. He's shown good power this year but a lack of walks (3.9 percent walk rate) limits his overall production, as he's posted an unremarkable .252/.283/.474 slash line on the season.
