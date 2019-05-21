Healy was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation.

Initially he was diagnosed with a back strain, and the inflammation the team cites is more of a symptom than an actual injury. Healy was hitting .245/.263/.415 with two home runs in 15 games this month. Dylan Moore was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. A combination of Moore and Time Beckham figure to fill in at third base in the short term. Healy will be eligible to return May 31.

