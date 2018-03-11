Mariners' Ryon Healy: Hits off tee Saturday
Healy hit off a tee for the first time since undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur on his right hand, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy, who had the surgery three weeks ago, could be ready by Opening Day, but it will be close. The Mariners have the option of carrying a spare first baseman as they can get by with four starters for the first week of the season.
