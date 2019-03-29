Healy went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Healy knocked three extra-base hits in Japan (including his first homer of the 2019 season), and followed up with another strong performance in the Mariners' home opener. He's struck out only twice in 13 at-bats and appears to primed to play regularly in Kyle Seager's absence, despite his defensive deficiencies.