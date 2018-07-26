Healy went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

The homer, Healy's 21st of the season, came in the second inning against Derek Holland. He's now just four shy of his career high. His miniscule 3.9 percent walk rate has led to a very poor .280 on-base percentage, though that won't matter to fantasy owners in most leagues except insofar as it gives him fewer opportunities to score runs.

