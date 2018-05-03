Healy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

That's four home runs in four games for Healy, who's hit safely in five of the six games he's played since coming off a stint on the disabled list due to an ankle injury. The power-hitting first baseman has upped his average from .091 to .217 with that surge, seemingly getting his timing at the plate down after a dreadful start, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Ryon swung the bat outstanding tonight," said manager Scott Servais. "He was right on a number of balls. The big home run, a good at-bat against their closer late, which was great to see. His timing is getting better, he's controlling the strike zone better. He's hunting his pitch, he's getting it and he's not missing too often."