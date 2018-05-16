Healy went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

This was Healy's third home run and fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests. He began the month of May hitting .190/.209/.452, and has since raised it to .287/.323/.606. Along with his eight home runs, he has six doubles, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored.