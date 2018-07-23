Mariners' Ryon Healy: Homers twice, drives in six
Healy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Seattle's 8-2 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.
The 26-year-old first baseman slugged homers 19 and 20 in this explosive effort, which saw him account for six of his team's eight runs on the afternoon. Healy has provided solid power returns in his first season in Seattle, with the 20 homers and nine doubles giving him a respectable .466 slugging percentage. The knock on him would be his lackluster plate discipline, as he's walked just 12 times in 311 at-bats to leave him with a paltry .274 on-base percentage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...