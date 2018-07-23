Healy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Seattle's 8-2 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

The 26-year-old first baseman slugged homers 19 and 20 in this explosive effort, which saw him account for six of his team's eight runs on the afternoon. Healy has provided solid power returns in his first season in Seattle, with the 20 homers and nine doubles giving him a respectable .466 slugging percentage. The knock on him would be his lackluster plate discipline, as he's walked just 12 times in 311 at-bats to leave him with a paltry .274 on-base percentage.