Healy went 2-for-4 with two runs in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Healy's fourth two-hit effort over the last six games pushed his May average to .340, and he's boosted his season figure a whopping 92 points to .282 since May 2. After a dreadful and injury-marred start to his season, the 26-year-old's numbers are much more in line with the impressive production he generated over his firs two big-league campaigns in Oakland.