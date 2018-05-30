Mariners' Ryon Healy: Keeps up hot hitting Tuesday
Healy went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
Healy is now 5-for-10 with a double and three RBI over his last three games, and he's generated nine multi-hit tallies overall during a solid May. The 26-year-old has racked up 13 RBI during the month, and while his strikeout rate remains a career-high 24.5 percent, his current .222 ISO serves as a career-best figure.
