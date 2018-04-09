Mariners' Ryon Healy: Lands on DL
Healy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained right ankle.
Healy twisted his ankle during a post game workout over the weekend, and an MRI on Monday confirmed the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. This isn't all too surprising, as the 26-year-old was spotted using crutches Sunday. No timetable for his return has been provided at this point, but the move is retroactive to April 8, so Healy will be eligible to return April 18 should he be ready. In the meantime, Chasen Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, while Daniel Vogelbach is in line to handle the bulk of duties at first base until Healy is healthy.
