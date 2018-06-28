Mariners' Ryon Healy: Launches solo homer Wednesday
Healy went 1-for-5 with two RBI from a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Healy extended Orioles starter Alex Cobb's usual misery against right-handed hitters by launching a 416-foot solo shot to center. The slugging first baseman has now gone deep on seven occasions in June, accounting for almost half of his 15 homers on the season during the current month. However, despite the solid power display, both his average (.248) and on-base percentage (.282) still have plenty of room for improvement.
