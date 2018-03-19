Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to be starter for Opening Day
Manager Scott Servais expects Healy to be fully ready for Opening Day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Better yet, Servais added that the Mariners "acquired Healy to be [the] everyday first baseman. That's the plan if he's healthy and ready to go." Fellow first baseman Dan Vogelbach would likely be the starter if Healy isn't fully healthy and could even make the team if he is given how well the big lefty has hit this spring, but Healy has already appeared in multiple spring games. The right-handed infielder also has multiple extra-base hits already, likely solidifying his ability to take the field come Opening Day.
