Mariners' Ryon Healy: Likely to play in game over weekend
Healy (hand) is expected to play in a Cactus League game this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy was able to progress to taking batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and it seems like his surgically-repaired hand held up to the increased activity. As long as everything goes as planned, the young first baseman has a good chance to be ready in time for Opening Day.
