Healy went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk to help the Mariners to an 11-10 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Healy had been slumping after a hot start, but he clubbed a pair of long balls in this slugfest against the Angels, going yard in the second and sixth inning. He's a good bet to slug 20-plus homers again after doing so the last two years, although his low-walk, high-strikeout ways mean he doesn't figure to provide much as far as batting average or on-base percentage.