The Mariners could place Healy (back) on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Brock relays that the Mariners are set to call up Shed Long from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, despite the fact that the infielder was optioned to the minors just five days earlier. A player can't be brought back from the minors in less than 10 days without a corresponding IL move, and with Healy the only player on the active roster believed to be dealing with an injury, he would seem to be the most likely IL candidate. Healy exited early in Monday's 10-9 loss to the Rangers with a back strain and was replaced by Daniel Vogelbach, but Tim Beckham would be the player most likely to take on a full-time role if Healy does in fact require a stay on the IL.