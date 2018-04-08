Mariners' Ryon Healy: May be DL-bound after twisting ankle
Healy twisted his right ankle during a postgame workout Saturday and is unlikely to be available for the Mariners' three-game series in Kansas City that begins Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point the severity of his ankle issue should be determined, as well as whether or not he would require a stint on the disabled list. Per Johns, Healy was spotted in the Seattle clubhouse Sunday using crutches to get around, suggesting the ankle injury may be more than just a minor tweak. If Healy is forced to miss time, Daniel Vogelbach would be the primary beneficiary of increased at-bats.
