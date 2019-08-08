Healy (hip) is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was already known Healy would miss the remainder of the 2019 season, but he was previously without an official recovery timeline. The long end of that return timetable would have the 27-year-old ready to go in early February, so if everything goes smoothly he could be cleared for the start of spring training.

