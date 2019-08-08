Mariners' Ryon Healy: May be ready for spring training
Healy (hip) is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It was already known Healy would miss the remainder of the 2019 season, but he was previously without an official recovery timeline. The long end of that return timetable would have the 27-year-old ready to go in early February, so if everything goes smoothly he could be cleared for the start of spring training.
More News
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Has hip surgery Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: To undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Set to visit specialist•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Dealing with hip, back injuries•
-
Mariners' Ryon Healy: Cuts down on baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...