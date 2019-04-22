Healy went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Healy's two-hit effort was his fourth of April, but the month has been a rough one at the plate overall. Healy is hitting just .185 across 75 plate appearances during that span, although he's encouragingly continued to put good wood on the ball (36.5 percent hard contact rate). However, the infielder has only gone deep twice over his last 65 plate appearances, with both homers coming last Thursday in the opening game of the series versus the Angels.