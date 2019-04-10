Healy went 2-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and a run in win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Fellow sluggers Edwin Encarnacion, Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach have frequently stolen the spotlight during the Mariners' blistering start, but Healy has been making valued complementary contributions in his own right. The power-hitting infielder has hit safely in four of his last five games, and he now has back-to-back two-hit efforts. What's more, Healy has flashed a penchant for timely hitting thus far, as he's hitting .321 with men on base (31 plate appearances) and .364 with men in scoring position (13 plate appearances), leading to an impressive 12 RBI over his first 13 games.