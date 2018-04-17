Mariners' Ryon Healy: Nearing rehab assignment
Healy (ankle) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Healy has been sidelined since April 8 with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, but he's inching closer to a return to game action after getting through running exercises with no issues Monday. If all goes well as he continues to ramp up his activity in the coming days, Healy will be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment, which will mark the last stop in his recovery before rejoining the big club. That said, it's unclear how many rehab games he would need to appear in before being activated, so he remains without a concrete timetable for his return.
