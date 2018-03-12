Healy (hand) plans to partake in live batting practice Tuesday and Wednesday before potentially returning to Cactus League action, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This development makes it seem as if Healy hasn't encountered any setbacks in his increased activity. His availability for Opening Day is still up in the air given how quickly the day is approaching, but it still seems like the hand injury is nearly in the rear-view mirror.

