Healy (back) has been cleared of any structural damage, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Healy recently suffered a setback, and the Mariners weren't taking any chances -- they ordered a bonescan as well as an MRI. Thankfully nothing out of the ordinary was found and the original diagnosis of lower-back inflammation was confirmed. The hope is that Healy can resume baseball activity within the next week.

