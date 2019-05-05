Healy (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Healy finds himself on the bench for a second straight day due to the tight groin, which forced his early exit in Friday's series opener. Dylan Moore will check in at third base for Healy, who is viewed as day-to-day ahead of the Mariners' four-game set with the Yankees that kicks off Monday.