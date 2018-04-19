Mariners' Ryon Healy: Off to Double-A Arkansas for rehab assignment
Healy (ankle) will begin a short rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy is expected to play in a few games with Arkansas in order to get his timing back at the plate. The 26-year-old has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a sprained right ankle, though he's had no issues during running exercises and fielding drills over the past couple days. If all goes well at the Double-A level, Healy could return to the Mariners by early next week.
