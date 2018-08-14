Healy is not in the lineup Tuesday against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Healy is the odd man out Tuesday with Robinson Cano returning from an 80-game suspension and immediately slotting in as the team's starting first baseman. Cano is supposed to bounce around the infield now that he's back, likely cutting into Healy's playing time down the stretch.

