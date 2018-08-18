Mariners' Ryon Healy: Only bright spot in loss
Healy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.
Healy's fourth-inning round tripper -- his 23rd of the season -- was the lone bright spot for the Mariners in the blowout loss. The 26-year-old's .235 average and .268 on-base percentage both leave plenty to be desired, but he's been able to generate a .447 slugging percentage on the strength of 36 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 23 home runs). That's helped him generate an impressive 60 RBI, good for fourth on the team behind the potent trio of Mitch Haniger, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...