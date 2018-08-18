Healy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Healy's fourth-inning round tripper -- his 23rd of the season -- was the lone bright spot for the Mariners in the blowout loss. The 26-year-old's .235 average and .268 on-base percentage both leave plenty to be desired, but he's been able to generate a .447 slugging percentage on the strength of 36 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 23 home runs). That's helped him generate an impressive 60 RBI, good for fourth on the team behind the potent trio of Mitch Haniger, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.