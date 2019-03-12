Mariners' Ryon Healy: Opening season at third base
Manager Scott Servais confirmed Monday that Healy will serve as the Mariners' primary third baseman for at least the first month of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Healy had been competing with Jay Bruce and Daniel Vogelbach for one lineup spot at either first base or designated hitter, but Kyle Seager's (hand) absence for at least six weeks paves the way for Healy to shift across the diamond temporarily. Though he began his big-league career as a third baseman with Oakland, Healy's poor defense ultimately prompted a move to first. The Mariners can probably live with Healy's limitations in field due to the substantial upgrade he provides at the plate over either Kris Negron or Dylan Moore, who are battling for the utility infield job.
