Healy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Healy is slashing .173/.189/.308 with 14 strikeouts over 52 at-bats in July, and will head to the bench against White Sox's right-hander Dylan Covey. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base and bat eighth for the Mariners on Saturday.

